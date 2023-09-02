Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 7:19PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 719 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Mill City, or 14 miles northwest of Detroit,

moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Elkhorn.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.