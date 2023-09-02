Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 7:19PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

By
Published 7:19 PM

At 719 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northeast of Mill City, or 14 miles northwest of Detroit,
moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

Locations impacted include…
Elkhorn.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content