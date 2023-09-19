Frost Advisory issued September 19 at 9:33PM PDT until September 20 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory tonight, temperatures as low as 33

degrees which could produce widespread frost are expected. For

the freeze watch tomorrow night, freezing and sub-freezing

temperatures between 27 and 32 degrees are possible.

* WHERE…For the frost advisory, portions of Klamath, Lake,

Northeast Siskiyou and parts of Modoc Counties. This includes

the outskirts of Klamath Falls, Macdoel, Dorris, Tulelake,

Alturas, Silver Lake, Crescent, Chemult, Beatty, Bly, and

Sprague River. For the freeze watch, most areas of Klamath,

Lake, Modoc, and northwest Siskiyou County are included with

most cities and communities being impacted.

* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT

Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night

through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.