Frost Advisory issued September 19 at 9:33PM PDT until September 20 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory tonight, temperatures as low as 33
degrees which could produce widespread frost are expected. For
the freeze watch tomorrow night, freezing and sub-freezing
temperatures between 27 and 32 degrees are possible.
* WHERE…For the frost advisory, portions of Klamath, Lake,
Northeast Siskiyou and parts of Modoc Counties. This includes
the outskirts of Klamath Falls, Macdoel, Dorris, Tulelake,
Alturas, Silver Lake, Crescent, Chemult, Beatty, Bly, and
Sprague River. For the freeze watch, most areas of Klamath,
Lake, Modoc, and northwest Siskiyou County are included with
most cities and communities being impacted.
* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.