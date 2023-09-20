Freeze Warning issued September 20 at 1:19PM PDT until September 21 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern
and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central
and Eastern Lake County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.