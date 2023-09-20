Freeze Warning issued September 20 at 1:19PM PDT until September 21 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern

and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central

and Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.