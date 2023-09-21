Freeze Warning issued September 21 at 5:03PM PDT until September 22 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing minimum temperatures as low as 19 degrees
expected.
* WHERE…The valleys of Klamath, Lake, Modoc, and northeast
Siskiyou counties, including Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Bly,
Tulelake, Alturas, Paisley, Silver lake, and Chiloquin.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.