Wind Advisory issued September 23 at 1:20PM PDT until September 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. This includes the cities of Alturas,

Tionesta, Newell, and Macdoel. In Oregon, Klamath Basin,

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and

Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the cities of

Summer Lake, Paisley, Adel, Lakeview, and Olene.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.