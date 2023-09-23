Wind Advisory issued September 23 at 1:20PM PDT until September 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and Modoc County. This includes the cities of Alturas,
Tionesta, Newell, and Macdoel. In Oregon, Klamath Basin,
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and
Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the cities of
Summer Lake, Paisley, Adel, Lakeview, and Olene.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.