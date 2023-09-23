Wind Advisory issued September 23 at 9:01PM PDT until September 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and most of Modoc
County. This includes the cities of Alturas, Tionesta, Newell,
and Macdoel. In Oregon, southern and eastern Klamath County and
most of Lake County. This includes the communities of Summer
Lake, Paisley, Adel, Lakeview, Bonanza, Merril, Malin and
Olene.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.