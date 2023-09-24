Wind Advisory issued September 24 at 2:32PM PDT until September 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and most of Modoc

County. This includes the cities of Alturas, Tionesta, Newell,

and Macdoel. In Oregon, southern and eastern Klamath County

and most of Lake County. This includes the communities of

Summer Lake, Paisley, Adel, Lakeview, Bonanza, Merril, Malin

and Olene.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.