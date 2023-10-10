Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 6:19AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
A potent autumn Pacific frontal system is moving onshore this
morning, spreading light to moderate rain across southwest
Washington and northwest Oregon. While strong winds associated
with this system have thus far remained offshore, south winds are
beginning to increase along the coast and will eventually spread
inland with the front later this morning. Low pressure associated
with the frontal system will slowly approach the Washington coast
through Wednesday, maintaining breezy southwest winds.
There will likely be two bursts of gusty winds; the first will be
associated with the front itself this morning, then the second
will occur between midnight tonight and early Wednesday morning.
During these periods, south to southwest winds will gust as high
as 45 to 55 mph along the coast, with gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph
inland. Additionally, showers and isolated thunderstorms may also
enhance wind gusts at any time today through Wednesday.
While these winds are not quite strong enough for warnings or
advisories, there is some concern they may be strong enough to
bring down some deciduous tree limbs as most trees have yet to
shed their leaves. Therefore it is not out of the question that
spotty power outages may occur.