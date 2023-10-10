Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 6:19AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

A potent autumn Pacific frontal system is moving onshore this

morning, spreading light to moderate rain across southwest

Washington and northwest Oregon. While strong winds associated

with this system have thus far remained offshore, south winds are

beginning to increase along the coast and will eventually spread

inland with the front later this morning. Low pressure associated

with the frontal system will slowly approach the Washington coast

through Wednesday, maintaining breezy southwest winds.

There will likely be two bursts of gusty winds; the first will be

associated with the front itself this morning, then the second

will occur between midnight tonight and early Wednesday morning.

During these periods, south to southwest winds will gust as high

as 45 to 55 mph along the coast, with gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph

inland. Additionally, showers and isolated thunderstorms may also

enhance wind gusts at any time today through Wednesday.

While these winds are not quite strong enough for warnings or

advisories, there is some concern they may be strong enough to

bring down some deciduous tree limbs as most trees have yet to

shed their leaves. Therefore it is not out of the question that

spotty power outages may occur.