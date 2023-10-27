Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued October 27 at 3:03AM PDT until October 28 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

By
Published 3:03 AM

* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, temperatures in the mid 30s and
where skies are clear will result in frost formation. For the
Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures around 30 is
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning.
For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation if left unprotected.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content