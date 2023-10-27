Freeze Warning issued October 27 at 3:03AM PDT until October 28 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, temperatures in the mid 30s and
where skies are clear will result in frost formation. For the
Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures around 30 is
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning.
For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation if left unprotected.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.