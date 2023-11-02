Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 12:58PM PDT until November 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Modoc County. This

includes sections of highway 139 near Tionesta. In Oregon, most

of Lake County and Winter Rim. This includes highways 31 near

Summer Lake and Silver Lake in addition to highway 140 near

Adel.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult, especially near

Summer Lake and Highway 31.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Probability of wind gusts in excess of 45

mph is ~ 35%

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.