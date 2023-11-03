Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 10:44AM PDT until November 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

November 3, 2023 7:21 PM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Modoc County.
This includes sections of highway 139 near Tionesta. In
Oregon, most of Lake County and Winter Rim. This includes
highway 31 near Summer Lake and Silver Lake in addition to
highway 140 near Adel.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult, especially
near Summer Lake and Highway 31.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Probability of wind gusts in excess of 45
mph is about 35%.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

