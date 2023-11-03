Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 12:25PM PDT until November 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Modoc County. This
includes sections of Highway 139 near Tionesta and Highway 299
including Cedar Pass. In Oregon, mainly the higher terrain of
Lake County, including Winter Rim and the Warners. This also
includes Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Paisley as well as
portions of Highway 140 east of Lakeview.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult, especially near
Summer Lake and Highway 31.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

