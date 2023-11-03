Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 4:40AM PDT until November 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Modoc County. This
includes sections of highway 139 near Tionesta. In Oregon, most
of Lake County and Winter Rim. This includes highway 31 near
Summer Lake and Silver Lake in addition to highway 140 near
Adel.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult, especially
near Summer Lake and Highway 31.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Probability of wind gusts in excess of 45
mph is ~ 35%.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.