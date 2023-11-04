Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 1:32PM PDT until November 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Modoc County.

This includes sections of Highway 139 near Tionesta and

Highway 299 including Cedar Pass. In Oregon, mainly the higher

terrain of Lake County, including Winter Rim and the Warners.

This also includes Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Paisley as

well as portions of Highway 140 east of Lakeview.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult, especially

near Summer Lake and Highway 31.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.