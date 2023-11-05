Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 2:02AM PST until November 6 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. This includes mountains

above 5000 feet elevation and sections of Highway 299 near Cedar

Pass. In Oregon, Lake County and eastern Klamath County. This

includes the higher terrain of Lake County, including Winter

Rim, Hart Mountains and the Warners. This also includes Highway

31 from Silver Lake to Paisley as well as portions of Highway

140 east of Lakeview.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.