Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 2:02AM PST until November 6 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. This includes mountains
above 5000 feet elevation and sections of Highway 299 near Cedar
Pass. In Oregon, Lake County and eastern Klamath County. This
includes the higher terrain of Lake County, including Winter
Rim, Hart Mountains and the Warners. This also includes Highway
31 from Silver Lake to Paisley as well as portions of Highway
140 east of Lakeview.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.