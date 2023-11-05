Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 9:36AM PST until November 6 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, portions of Modoc County. This includes
the Warner Mountains above 5000 ft and sections of Highway 299
near Cedar Pass. In Oregon, portions of Lake and far eastern
Klamath Counties. This includes the Warner Mountains, Winter Rim
and Hart Mountains. This also includes Highway 31 from Silver
Lake to Paisley as well as portions of Highway 140 east of Bly.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.