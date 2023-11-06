Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 3:37PM PST until November 6 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, portions of Modoc County. This includes

the Warner Mountains above 5000 ft and sections of Highway 299

near Cedar Pass. In Oregon, portions of Lake and far eastern

Klamath Counties. This includes the Warner Mountains, Winter

Rim and Hart Mountains. This also includes Highway 31 from

Silver Lake to Paisley as well as portions of Highway 140 east

of Bly.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.