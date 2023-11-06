Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 6:56PM PST until November 6 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
Southwest winds gusted up to 40 mph this afternoon, but have now
diminished. The Wind Advisory will expire at 7 PM PST.
