Dense Fog Advisory issued November 10 at 6:42AM PST until November 10 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Areas of dense fog, with visibility less than a half mile

at times.

* WHERE…Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley,

as well as the valleys in the northern Oregon Cascades and Lane

County Cascades foothills.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.