Dense Fog Advisory issued November 10 at 6:42AM PST until November 10 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Areas of dense fog, with visibility less than a half mile
at times.
* WHERE…Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley,
as well as the valleys in the northern Oregon Cascades and Lane
County Cascades foothills.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.