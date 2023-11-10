Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued November 10 at 6:42AM PST until November 10 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Published 6:42 AM

* WHAT…Areas of dense fog, with visibility less than a half mile
at times.

* WHERE…Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley,
as well as the valleys in the northern Oregon Cascades and Lane
County Cascades foothills.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

