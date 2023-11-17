Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 1:38PM PST until November 19 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to 7 inches, with 8 to 20 inches above 5500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Saturday to 5 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.