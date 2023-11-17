Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 1:44PM PST until November 19 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of up to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Elevations above 4000 feet across the Northern Oregon
Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Saturday to 5 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The combination of slick roads and
poor visibility will make travel difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches, leading to isolated power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Pass level snow accumulations are expected
to be 2 to 5 inches for Government Camp, with 6 to 10 inches
expected for Santiam and Willamette Passes.
Travelers should carry chains and be prepared for winter travel
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map