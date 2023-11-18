Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 1:54PM PST until November 19 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 5 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Pass level snow accumulations are expected
to be 2 to 5 inches for Government Camp, with 7 to 14 inches
expected for Santiam and Willamette Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map