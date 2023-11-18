Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 3:02AM PST until November 19 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 14

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Elevations above 4000 feet across the Northern Oregon

Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 5 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches. The combination of slick roads and

poor visibility will make travel difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches, leading to isolated power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Pass level snow accumulations are expected

to be 2 to 5 inches for Government Camp, with 6 to 12 inches

expected for Santiam and Willamette Passes.

Travelers should carry chains and be prepared for winter travel

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map