Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 3:10AM PST until November 19 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to 7 inches, with 8 to 20 inches above 5500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 5 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com.