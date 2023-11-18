Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 7:56PM PST until November 19 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Published 7:56 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of up to 7 inches, with 8 to 20 inches above 5500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 5 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

National Weather Service

