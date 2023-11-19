Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 2:49AM PST until November 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4

to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In

Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.