Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 2:49AM PST until November 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

today at 9:21 PM
Published 2:49 AM

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4
to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In
Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

National Weather Service

