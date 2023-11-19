Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 3:05AM PST until November 19 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow and gusty winds. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County

above 4000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds will

result in periods of poor visibility. The combination of slick

roads and poor visibility will make travel difficult. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches, leading to isolated power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations for the passes are

expected to be 3 to 8 inches for Government Camp and Bennett

Pass, with 6 to 12 inches for Santiam and Willamette Passes.

Travelers should carry chains and be prepared for winter travel

conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map