Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 7:00AM PST until November 19 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow and gusty winds. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County
above 4000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds will
result in periods of poor visibility. The combination of slick
roads and poor visibility will make travel difficult. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches, leading to isolated
power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations for the passes
are expected to be 3 to 8 inches for Government Camp and
Bennett Pass, with 6 to 12 inches for Santiam and Willamette
Passes.
Travelers should carry chains and be prepared for winter travel
conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map