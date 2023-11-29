Winter Weather Advisory issued November 29 at 1:46PM PST until December 1 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3000 feet, snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. For the

Winter Storm Watch above 3000 feet, heavy snow possible. Total

snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, except up to 32 inches

above 5000 ft possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to

4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late

Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map