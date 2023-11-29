Winter Weather Advisory issued November 29 at 2:15PM PST until December 1 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4500 feet, snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. For the
Winter Storm Watch above 4500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total
snow accumulations of 8 to 20 inches possible with 20 to 40
inches possible above 5000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to
4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.