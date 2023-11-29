Winter Weather Advisory issued November 29 at 2:20AM PST until December 1 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3500 feet, snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. For the
Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total
snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with up to 30 inches above
5000 ft possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to
4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map