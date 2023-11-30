Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 11:36AM PST until December 2 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Areas of blowing snow and winds

gusting as high as 45 mph over exposed terrain.

* WHERE…Northern sections of Klamath County and Western Lake

County around and above 4500 feet. This includes sections of

highway 97 around Crescent, Chemult and highway 138 leading

into the Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult driving conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This area has historically poor travel

conditions during Cascade snow storms.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous

conditions. Do not detour during winter storms.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.