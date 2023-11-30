Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 11:36AM PST until December 2 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Areas of blowing snow and winds
gusting as high as 45 mph over exposed terrain.
* WHERE…Northern sections of Klamath County and Western Lake
County around and above 4500 feet. This includes sections of
highway 97 around Crescent, Chemult and highway 138 leading
into the Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult driving conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This area has historically poor travel
conditions during Cascade snow storms.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous
conditions. Do not detour during winter storms.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.