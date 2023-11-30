Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 2:00PM PST until December 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3000 feet, wet

snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning above

3000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10

to 30 inches with 40 inches possible above 4500 ft. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday.

For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Friday to 10 PM PST

Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will

combine with falling snow and significantly reduce visibility.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map