Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 2:02AM PST until December 2 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3000 feet, snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. For the

Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 10 to 30 inches with 40 inches possible

above 4500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to

4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM

Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map