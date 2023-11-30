Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 2:12PM PST until December 2 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4500 feet, snow.
Additional snow accumulations of 3 o 6 inches. For the Winter
Storm Warning above 4500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday.
For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Friday to 4 PM PST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.