Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 2:00PM PST until December 1 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3000 feet, wet
snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning above
3000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10
to 30 inches with 40 inches possible above 4500 ft. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday.
For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Friday to 10 PM PST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will
combine with falling snow and significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map