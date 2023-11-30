Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 2:02AM PST until December 1 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3000 feet, snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. For the
Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 10 to 30 inches with 40 inches possible
above 4500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to
4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM
Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map