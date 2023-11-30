Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 2:12PM PST until December 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.