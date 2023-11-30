Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 3:07AM PST until December 1 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4500 feet, snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. For the

Winter Storm Warning above 4500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 8 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as

45 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from

4 AM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.