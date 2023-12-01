Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 2:15AM PST until December 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3000 feet, wet
snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning above
3000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10
to 30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST early
this morning. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM early
this morning to 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map