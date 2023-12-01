Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 2:33PM PST until December 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches except up to 28 inches above 4500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. May see periods of blowing snow at
elevations above 5000 feet.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map