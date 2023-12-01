Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 2:36PM PST until December 2 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

By
Updated
today at 10:57 PM
Published 2:36 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 12 to 30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Santiam Pass could see an additional 12 to
20 inches of snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content