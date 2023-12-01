Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 2:36PM PST until December 2 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 12 to 30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Santiam Pass could see an additional 12 to

20 inches of snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.