Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:44AM PST until December 2 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 10 inches. Areas of blowing snow and
winds gusting as high as 45 mph over exposed terrain.
* WHERE…Northern sections of Klamath County and Western Lake
County around and above 4500 feet. This includes sections of
Highway 97 around Crescent, the community of Chemult and
Highway 138 leading into the Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult driving conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This area has historically poor travel
conditions during Cascade snow storms.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous
conditions. Do not detour during winter storms.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.