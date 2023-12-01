Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:50AM PST until December 2 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

From 4 AM Friday to

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.