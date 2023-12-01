Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:50AM PST until December 2 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
From 4 AM Friday to
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.