Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:56AM PST until December 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 30 inches with 40 inches possible above
4500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map