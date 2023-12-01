Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:56AM PST until December 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 30 inches with 40 inches possible above

4500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map