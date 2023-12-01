Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 5:50AM PST until December 2 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 10 inches. Areas of blowing snow and

winds gusting as high as 45 mph over exposed terrain.

* WHERE…Northern sections of Klamath County and Western Lake

County around and above 4500 feet. This includes sections of

Highway 97 around Crescent, the community of Chemult and

Highway 138 leading into the Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult driving conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This area has historically poor travel

conditions during Cascade snow storms.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous

conditions. Do not detour during winter storms.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.