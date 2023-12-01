Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 2:36PM PST until December 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow, mainly above 4000 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.