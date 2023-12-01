Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 3:50AM PST until December 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

By
Updated
today at 12:21 PM
Published 3:50 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
with locally higher amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content