Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 3:50AM PST until December 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
with locally higher amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.