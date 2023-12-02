Wind Advisory issued December 2 at 12:44PM PST until December 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sections of central and eastern Lake County. This
includes sections of Highway 31 near Summer Lake and higher
terrain in the Warner Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sunday morning will have the strongest
winds.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.