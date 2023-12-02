Wind Advisory issued December 2 at 12:44PM PST until December 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Sections of central and eastern Lake County. This

includes sections of Highway 31 near Summer Lake and higher

terrain in the Warner Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sunday morning will have the strongest

winds.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.