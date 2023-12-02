Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 3:00AM PST until December 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of up to 1 to 6 inches except up to 1 to 2 feet above 5000 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map